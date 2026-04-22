Wrexham co-owners Rob Mac & Ryan Reynolds send Las Vegas invite to Frank Lampard & Coventry squad after Championship title success

In a move that perfectly blends Hollywood charm with high-stakes football mind games, Mac has reached out to Coventry following their coronation as Championship winners. With the Sky Blues securing the title after a 5-1 thrashing of Portsmouth on Tuesday, Mac was quick to offer a "reward" that could potentially aid Wrexham's own promotion ambitions. Taking to social media, Mac tagged his partner-in-crime Reynolds to propose an all-expenses-paid trip to Nevada.

"Congrats to @Coventry_City!!!!" Mac wrote on X. "My friend @VancityReynolds and I would like to offer you a first class trip to @Vegas. Please be ready in the am and be back in time for kickoff on Sunday. A little late is okay too."



