Getty
‘Five good games & worth 200m!’ - Are Vinicius Junior & Co really superstars as ex-Man Utd & Brazil midfielder includes Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi in modern football argument
Ronaldo & Messi set the superstar standard
Scaling the heights hit by two all-time greats is unimaginable for many, with the record books having been rewritten by two GOATs that boast 13 Ballons d’Or between them. They are, however, the poster boys for consistency and longevity.
The Portuguese and Argentine icons have spent more than 20 years competing at the very peak of their powers, with both in the process of chasing down 1,000 competitive goals - a milestone that will sit nicely alongside their domestic and international honours.
- Getty
Transfer fees soar as player stock rises
They may not be Golden Ball contenders in 2026, with the likes of Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal dominating the scene there, but are considered to set the standard when it comes to superstar billing.
That word, along with legend, is bandied about far too frequently in the 21st century. Anyone that displays a modicum of ability is suddenly considered to be a potential world-beater as their price tag soars and transfer rumours intensify.
Former Golden Boy and Premier League title winner Anderson is among those watching on from afar. He believes too many players nowadays are given a sporting standing above their station.
Is high praise handed out too quickly?
Asked what Real Madrid winger Vini Jr, who has been in the Ballon d’Or hunt before, needs to do in order to justify the biggest of billings, Anderson - who was speaking in association with talkSPORT Bet Online Slots - told GOAL: “Football has changed now.
“The other day I watched stuff on Instagram and I said to my friend, ‘you think these players now are amazing players?’ Look at my time, I played against [Claude] Makelele, I played against [Frank] Lampard. I played against [Steven] Gerrard, I played against [Cesc] Fabregas, I played against [Andres] Iniesta, Xavi, Xabi Alonso.
“Look at these players now, the football changed. It's not the same now. It's a complete change. Any player that gives three, four, five good games is good. You buy a player for 100 million. You buy a player for 200 million. It's crazy, football now is crazy. And you think the player if he scores one, two, three, eight goals, you think, ‘oh, that player is top level, you're going to buy him for 150 million’.
“But when the players go down, look at Manchester now. Some players, Manchester paying millions, millions, they are not the face of the club. It's not for that club. Maybe for another club, yes, but not for that club. Because some players play good in one club, in another club they play bad.
“It's difficult to be that level now because any player who scores 15, 20 goals in a year is a top player. If he scores 10 goals now, he's a top player. If you start to play one, two matches, unbelievable, you're a top player. That's the difference.
“You take Yamal from Barcelona. He played good in the national team, he played good in Spain, he does amazing, he won titles. But the level is Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi, 45 years old. These guys play, they score so many goals. It's that level.
“If you take Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi, both scored 20, 25 goals in a year. Last year, 30 goals in a year. Different league, yes, but it doesn't matter. It's 10 against 10, it doesn't matter. That's the difference.”
- Getty/GOAL
Who deserves superstar billing in 2026?
Ronaldo, who has been making headlines on international duty with Portugal, has become a Saudi Pro League title winner at Al-Nassr and will turn 42 in February. Messi, at 39 years of age, is a MLS Cup winner with two MVP awards to his name in the United States. He also graced the World Cup final in 2026.
Yamal is considered to be the next big thing, while the likes of Kane and Kylian Mbappe maintain remarkable individual standards, with it up to Vini and Co to produce the level of performance that will one day earn them a place in global football folklore.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting