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World Cup final half-time show: Who is performing & how long will it last? Full list of artists on show as Argentina & Spain compete for global title in New Jersey
Who is performing at the World Cup half-time show?
FIFA has raised the curtain on a star-studded lineup for the inaugural World Cup final half-time show on July 19. Curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, the performance features some of the most iconic names in the industry. Global pop legends Madonna, Justin Bieber, and Shakira are set to co-headline the event alongside American rapper Post Malone and K-pop sensations BTS. The show’s primary mission is to support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, a cause championing quality education and sporting opportunities for children across the globe. Burna Boy and Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel are also featured, alongside the PS22 Chorus who will be joined by Coldplay.
World Cup final halftime show performers:
- Shakira and Burna Boy
- Post Malone
- Madonna
- Justin Bieber
- BTS
- Gustavo Dudamel
- PS 22 Chorus ft. Coldplay
- AFP
Breaking the interval tradition
While the footballing action remains the priority, the half-time interval was initially expected to be significantly longer than the standard 15-minute break. An early BBC report suggested that half-time could last more than 25 minutes due to the logistical challenges of setting up and dismantling a massive stage on the pitch. This would have far exceeded the standard International Football Association Board (IFAB) regulations, which typically mandate that the half-time interval should not surpass 15 minutes.
The precedent for an extended break was set during the Club World Cup, where the logistical demands of a high-profile music production necessitated a longer rest period. Because of this, it was feared that players from both the Argentina and Spain squads might be required to undertake a second warm-up on the pitch before the second half could resume.
However, Spanish newspaper Marca reports that the interval will be shorter than initially anticipated. The half-time break is now expected to last 17 minutes in total, including six minutes dedicated to assembling and dismantling the stage. This revised timeline brings the rest period much closer to the standard duration permitted by IFAB lawmakers.
Hollywood glamour meets digital stardom
FIFA has also confirmed a massive closing ceremony scheduled for 13:30 local time, just 90 minutes before kick-off. Hollywood icon Tom Cruise, Nicole Scherzinger, and popular streamer IShowSpeed are all slated to appear. They will be joined by Italian legend Laura Pausini and British pop veteran Robbie Williams. Furthermore, American singer Jennifer Hudson has been tasking with performing a special rendition of the United States national anthem just moments before the players walk out for the biggest match in world football.
- Getty/GOAL
Messi vs Yamal: The main event
While the lights and music will provide a glittering backdrop, the sporting narrative remains the primary attraction for the millions watching in the United States and beyond. The final represents a symbolic passing of the torch as Argentina's legendary captain Lionel Messi faces off against Spain’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. For Messi, it is a chance to cement his legacy further with back-to-back world titles, while for the young Spaniard, it's an opportunity to lead a new era of dominance for La Roja.
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