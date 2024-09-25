Wojciech Szczesny WILL come out of retirement to join Barcelona just ONE MONTH after hanging up gloves as ex-Arsenal & Juventus goalkeeper prepares to cover for injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen
Wojciech Szczesny is set to sensationally come out of retirement and sign with Barcelona as cover for the injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
- Szczesny retires from football in August
- Barcelona want keeper after Ter Stegen injury
- Pole set to sign for Barca on short deal