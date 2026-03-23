William Saliba withdraws from France squad just a day after Arsenal's Carabao Cup final loss to Man City

Following a gruelling weekend at Wembley, the French Football Federation (FFF) confirmed that Saliba would play no part in the national team's prestigious friendlies against Brazil and Colombia. Despite finishing Arsenal’s cup final loss to City on Sunday, medical assessments revealed that the defender is struggling with "recurring pain in his left ankle". The FFF’s medical staff determined that the issue requires immediate treatment and a mandatory rest period of at least 10 days. As a result, Saliba will remain at London Colney for rehabilitation instead of joining Didier Deschamps’ 27-man squad for their North American tour.