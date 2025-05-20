Will Wrexham let Paul Mullin make transfer call? Striker deserves to dictate future as he remains far from ‘finished’ despite having ‘three at the beginning’ of his age
Wrexham are being urged to let Paul Mullin dictate his own future, with the prolific striker earning the right to make big transfer decisions.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Striker has over 100 goals for Red Dragons
- Two years left to run on his contract
- Exit talk after tumbling down pecking order