Fred Garratt-Stanley

Why Liverpool picked Feyenoord's Arne Slot over Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim to replace Jurgen Klopp - explained

Juergen KloppLiverpoolWest Ham vs LiverpoolWest HamPremier League

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot looks set to join Liverpool this summer — but why did the Reds choose him over Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim?

  • Klopp to depart this summer

  • Slot compensation fee agreed

  • Amorim linked with West Ham job
