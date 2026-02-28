Why Cristiano Ronaldo is responsible for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo’s biggest regret

CR7 bid farewell to the Bernabeu when completing a stunning transfer to Serie A giants Juventus. Rodrygo saw his switch to Spain confirmed that summer, but he had to wait 12 months until turning 18 before a move could officially be pushed through. By the time that the talented Brazilian arrived in Madrid, Ronaldo was long gone.

That remains a source of frustration for Rodrygo, who has told Brazilian YouTube channel Lives do Jon of his biggest regret in football: “I wanted to play with Cristiano Ronaldo, but it didn’t happen. It’s a shame as he’s my role model. I have always looked up to him.”

Rodrygo was eased into the Madrid fold after being charged with the task of following in Ronaldo’s illustrious footsteps. Potential in his game has been unlocked, with double figures on the goal front being recorded across the last three seasons.

Now 25 years of age, the fleet-footed South American is starring in an attacking unit that also includes fellow countryman Vinicius Junior and World Cup-winning France international Kylian Mbappe.