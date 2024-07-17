Why West Ham are unlikely to complete transfer for Man Utd target Jean-Clair Todibo despite agreement with Nice as Juventus lurk - explained

GettyRitabrata BanerjeeWhy West Ham are unlikely to complete transfer for Man Utd target Jean-Clair Todibo despite agreement with Nice as Juventus lurk - explainedWest HamJuventusTransfersManchester UnitedNiceSerie ALigue 1Premier LeagueWest Ham could lose out on Jean-Clair Todibo as they believe the defender will opt to join Juventus.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWest Ham agreed terms with Nice for TodiboPlayer likely to join JuventusWas linked with a move to Manchester UnitedArticle continues below