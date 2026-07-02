West Ham 2026-27 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

West Ham United is entering a brand-new era for the 2026-27 season, making their upcoming kit cycle one of the most highly anticipated in years. While specific graphic mockups and fabric pattern leaks for the away and third shirts are still being kept tightly under wraps, a massive shake-up in the club's commercial partnerships has given us a definitive preview of what the new strips will look like logistically.

GOAL takes a look at everything you need to know about West Ham's new 2026-27 kits, including the release dates, price, design inspiration and where fans can buy them.