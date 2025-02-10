Wayne Rooney's new punditry gig! Man Utd legend set to return to screens for first time since Plymouth nightmare as he joins Amazon Prime team for Man City vs Real Madrid Champions League clash
Wayne Rooney has landed a new punditry gig, with the Manchester United legend linking up with Amazon Prime on the back of his nightmare at Plymouth.
- Ex-England captain lasted 25 games at Home Park
- Taking in a break from stresses of management
- Will help to cover & analyse elite European action