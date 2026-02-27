Getty Images Sport
‘It’s a war!’ - Senne Lammens reveals first impressions of Premier League football as Man Utd goalkeeper earns acclaim in debut season
Adapting to the Premier League battlefield
The Belgian goalkeeper, who has become a focal point of Michael Carrick’s rejuvenated side, was forced to adapt quickly to the high-stakes environment of the Premier League following his summer arrival from Royal Antwerp. Despite the daunting nature of the competition, he insists on embracing the challenge of being targeted by opposition attackers.
The young stopper earned significant praise from the head coach following United’s gritty 1-0 victory over Everton on Monday at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, while Toffees boss David Moyes hailed his performance as "brilliant". Although it was substitute Benjamin Sesko who provided the decisive firepower at the other end to secure the win, Lammens was instrumental in preserving the clean sheet. He successfully navigated a series of high-pressure corners where the Toffees attempted to crowd him out.
Embracing the chaos of the penalty area
Speaking in comments reported by ESPNregarding the relentless physical pressure he faces during set-pieces, Lammens was candid about the reality of life as a United number one.
"I think it's been all season like this," he noted. "For me, it's just the way it is. It is the Premier League. It's a bit of war in the 16 [metre penalty area]. It's also one of my strengths, so sometimes I like the challenge as well. I enjoy it, getting out of my comfort zone a little bit and dealing with those situations because now, even though there are a lot of bodies next to me, I still come for crosses. That also gives me a good feeling that I'm doing well."
The debate over officiating and protection
The debate surrounding goalkeeper protection has intensified this season, with many managers calling for stricter officiating regarding the blocking tactics used during corners. Lammens addressed these growing concerns during a visit to the Partington Central Academy on behalf of the Manchester United Foundation ahead of World Book Day. When asked if the authorities need to intervene, he admitted it is a complex issue.
"Of course, there has to be certain rules," he explained. "You can't get to the point where it's too much. That's something that the Premier League has to look towards. You try to protect the goalkeeper sometimes, and maybe there are situations where that could have been protected more. But it's not that only one team does it. We do it as well sometimes... We've scored lots of goals from it, so I understand fully why we do it. You just have to deal with it."
A dream start at Old Trafford
Lammens has enjoyed a meteoric rise, securing his status as the undisputed first choice between the sticks in just 22 appearances for the Red Devils. His impact was felt almost immediately; during his October debut against Sunderland, the United faithful were already serenading him with chants of "are you Schmeichel in disguise," a high-pressure comparison to the legendary Great Dane. Reflecting on his first few months in Manchester, Lammens is keeping his feet firmly on the ground.
"I couldn't really imagine it going any better," he noted. "But I don't really want to look too much to the past. I still have to prove myself every week. So I'm more looking towards the present than the future. Just keep on going, not being satisfied by it... it's not the end, so I just have to keep going now."
