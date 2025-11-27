AFP
Vitinha finds the 'psychological' secret to scoring goals as PSG star revels in first ever hat-trick in Tottenham demolition
Vitinha leads PSG’s comeback with landmark hat-trick
PSG were forced to dig deep after Tottenham twice took the lead in a chaotic Champions League night in Paris. Richarlison opened the scoring before Vitinha struck an equaliser just before half-time, the moment that set the tone for a career-defining display. Spurs went ahead again early in the second half, but Les Parisiens responded instantly, with the Portuguese midfielder producing a composed finish to drag his team level.
His joy was evident when speaking to TNT Sports about scoring multiple goals for the first time in his professional career, he said: “It’s the first time. Even two, it’s the first time [laughs]. I had never scored two in the same game.”
The European champions soon flipped the match on its head, with Fabian Ruiz and Willian Pacho striking before Vitinha completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot to seal the victory and take the match ball home on a night that showcased his growing attacking instincts. The win reinforces PSG’s strong Champions League campaign, marking their fourth victory in five matches and pushing them closer to securing a top-eight finish.
- AFP
Vitinha reveals the mindset shift behind his hat-trick
After the match, Vitinha opened up about the mental shift that helped unlock the best goalscoring night of his career. He explained the belief behind his sudden scoring touch: "It was incredible, I think it's partly in your head. If you don't think about scoring a lot of goals, you probably won't. You have to believe, you have to... push too. Of course, always for the good of the team and never against the team, but you have to believe, show up, feel that the ball will come to you... And the truth is that I had luck combined with the goals and I'm overjoyed. I never... never thought I'd score three goals in a game. Very happy to have scored, but mainly for the victory. It was important to be behind twice and have the personality to come back. It's extremely important and I'm very happy for myself and for the team."
Speaking to PSG media, he acknowledged that Joao Neves’ recent hat-trick against Armenia may have planted the seed: “Actually, I had never thought about scoring a hat trick. Maybe Joao [Neves] inspired me! But it's true that when it happens, you think: 'maybe I can too'. It's a bit psychological. I'm very happy with this hat trick, but above all with the team and its personality, because it managed to overcome difficulties once again, with the help of this environment and these incredible fans. I think we formed a great team here, all together, at the Parc. They never stopped believing in us, even when we were behind twice.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Frank hails Vitinha as 'the next Ballon d'Or winner'
Tottenham manager Thomas Frank was left impressed despite the defeat, calling the midfielder one of the standout players in world football right now.
Speaking to reports, Frank said: "Of course, I think it was performance that was up there where we could get something out of the game, a draw or a win. So that's a little frustrating thing that we conceded some goals. Of course, one with a little bit of margin from Vitinha, not top corner but top, top corner. And then, of course, goal three and four. Those are the ones we definitely need to avoid if we want to get something out of here, but something to build on. Strikers scoring two goals. The whole team, I think, all performed well. Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, positive. When we played against a decent team where they have one Ballon d'Or winner and I think the next one is playing in midfield. Vitinha. Wow, what a player."
He doubled down in his post-match interview with TNT Sports: “Vitinha is the best midfielder in the world. He will be the next Ballon d'Or winner.”
- AFP
PSG eye top-eight finish as momentum grows
The victory puts the Ligue 1 giants in a commanding position in the league phase. They now have 12 points, level with Bayern Munich but ahead on goal difference, and stand as one of the most consistent performers against Premier League opposition this year. It also marked PSG’s sixth win in 10 matches against English clubs in 2025, including their Super Cup triumph over Spurs in August.
Up next, PSG return to Ligue 1 action where they face Monaco this weekend, a match that offers another platform for Vitinha to showcase his soaring form. With confidence high and Champions League progression in sight, PSG appear well-placed to maintain their momentum heading into a decisive stretch of the season.
Advertisement