James Westwood

Vinicius Junior 'already knows' he's won 2024 Ballon d'Or with Nike planning special tribute that will put Real Madrid star alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Vinicius JuniorReal MadridC. RonaldoBallon d'OrLaLiga

Vinicius Junior reportedly 'already knows' he's won the 2024 Ballon d'Or, with Nike planning a special tribute for the Real Madrid star.

  • Vini set to win first Golden Ball
  • Will pip Bellingham & Rodri to prize
  • Set to appear alongside Ronaldo in Nike display
