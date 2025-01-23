Vinicius Real Madrid 2025Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Vinicius Jr sets the record straight on talk of blockbuster Saudi Pro League move after netting a brace in Real Madrid's Champions League win

Vinicius JuniorReal MadridTransfersLaLigaSaudi Pro League

Vinicius Junior has spoken about his future at Real Madrid amid reports of interest from the Saudi Pro League.

  • Vinicius reached the 100-goal mark for Real
  • Saudi Arabia ready to break the bank for winger
  • Brazilian clears the air over his future
