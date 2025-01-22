This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Vinicius Junior Real Madrid 2025Getty Images
Richie Mills

Revealed: The staggering world-record fee Saudi Pro League is prepared to splurge on Vinicius Jr as potential destination emerges for Real Madrid superstar

Vinicius JuniorSaudi Pro LeagueReal MadridTransfersAl AhliLaLiga

The Saudi Pro League is reportedly prepared to smash the world-record transfer fee by signing Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Neymar holds world-record transfer fee
  • Saudi league seek to top that with Vinicius Jr bid
  • Possible destination for Real Madrid star emerges
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱