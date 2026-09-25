'He will become one of the world's top players!' – Vincenzo Montella makes bold Kenan Yildiz claim amid injury blow

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Turkey head coach Vincenzo Montella conceded that facing Europe's elite without key playmakers Hakan Calhanoglu and Kenan Yildiz presents an enormous tactical hurdle. Speaking before their upcoming Nations League fixtures, the manager confirmed both stars remain sidelined alongside defender Mert Muldur.

Montella acknowledged that missing established leaders forces him to thrust younger squad members into high-intensity competitive matches earlier than planned.

"Without Calhanoglu and Yildiz, it's not the same Turkey," Montella admitted. "Initially, Muldur will also be missing. It will be a test for the new players, although with four matches, everything inevitably becomes more difficult."