Viktor Gyokeres urged to learn from Dominic Calvert-Lewin as Gary Lineker tells Arsenal star how to improve and score 'big numbers'

After a lukewarm start to life at Arsenal, ex-Tottenham forward Lineker believes Gyokeres needs to be more proactive in the penalty area to get away from defenders and convert chances. He also thinks that Leeds' Calvert-Lewin is a great example to follow, with the 28-year-old scoring in six straight games in the league.

He said on the Rest is Football podcast: "I've watched him [Gyokeres] quite closely the last few weeks and I think he's like most strikers, is one that waits to see where it's going, the ball, waits until it's crossed and then attacks the space. That's what defenders do, as a striker you got to gamble on where you think the ball might go and you go just as they're about to cross it. You steal a march on the defender that way and lots of the time the ball won't go there, but I don't see him doing that very often. Dominic Calvert Lewin did a perfect example of how to do that for the Leeds goal at Sunderland, perfect. He didn't wait and to see where it was going to go. He went right, I pulled away and then he sprinted at the near post and hoped that the ball would be delivered there and it was. I don't see that too often from Gyokeres at present, the players that score big numbers will do that. You know, [Erling] Haaland, [Harry] Kane, [Robert] Lewandowski, they know how to make those kind of moves into those spaces. Is it something you can learn? I've always thought yes, but because it's actually common sense because it's law of probability when you think about it."

