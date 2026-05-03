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Viktor Gyokeres achieves Arsenal first in 11 years as £55m striker emulates Thierry Henry & Alexis Sanchez
Joining the elite scoring club
The former Sporting CP forward has enjoyed a productive maiden season in north London, and his latest exploits have seen him enter an incredibly exclusive bracket of Arsenal history. By finding the net twice against Fulham, Gyokeres took his seasonal tally to 21 goals across all competitions, a milestone only 12 other players have reached in their first year at the club since it was founded 139 years ago.
His recent form has been nothing short of spectacular, having also netted against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League during midweek. That strike in Spain marked his fifth European goal of the term, adding to a domestic haul that includes 15 Premier League goals and a crucial strike in the Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea. The iconic mask celebration is becoming a fixture of Emirates Stadium.
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Following in the footsteps of Henry and Sanchez
The significance of Gyokeres’ debut campaign is highlighted by the names he now sits alongside. Before the Swede’s arrival, Alexis Sanchez was the last man to hit 20 goals in his first year, bagging 25 in 2014-15. Prior to the Chilean, the legendary Thierry Henry managed 26 goals in his first season back in 1999-00. Gyokeres now has 15 Premier League goals to his name, leaving him just two behind Henry (17) and one behind Sanchez (16) for the most league goals in a debut Arsenal season.
With three games remaining in the domestic calendar, the No. 14 has a genuine chance to surpass both modern-day icons and claim the record for himself. His clinical edge has been evident across all competitions, having also found the net five times in the Champions League and once in the Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea.
Arteta hails the masterclass
Mikel Arteta has not hidden his admiration for how quickly his new number 14 has adapted to the rigours of English football. Following the 3-0 win against the Cottagers, the manager highlighted the striker's influence on the team's momentum. “He had a great performance,” Arteta said. “I think in Madrid, especially the first half, he was really good, and today, all the minutes that he's played as well, his contribution with the goals, so obviously he was in every action, every attacking action, he was involved, scored two great goals, position-wise, timing-wise as well, something that we've been working on, and yeah, it's going to give him a big boost of energy to him and confidence to the team as well.”
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Momentum building for the title run-in
Arsenal's victory over Fulham was not just about individual records; it provided a vital boost ahead of a massive European night. Arteta highlighted the connection between his players and the fans, noting that the atmosphere at the Emirates is now a weapon for his side. The performance of Bukayo Saka and the emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly in midfield added to a perfect afternoon for the Gunners as they look to maintain their lead over Manchester City.
Arteta believes the striker is clicking at exactly the right time as the pressure of the title race mounts. "Yeah, that's what we want now, use that momentum, energy, belief towards Tuesday. We're going to certainly need that, so yeah, when I look at the atmosphere in the dressing room, I think he's tracking it in the right direction," the Spaniard added.