Goal.com
Live
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
Real Madrid CF v Juventus FC: Round Of 16 - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport
Donny Afroni

VIDEO: Vinicius Jr & Jude Bellingham brutally booed & jeered at Professional Fighters League MMA event in Madrid

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham found themselves in an uncomfortable spotlight this weekend after receiving a hostile reception during a public appearance in the Spanish capital. Despite being on home turf, the Brazil and England internationals were met with a chorus of whistles and jeers that left them looking visibly frustrated.

  • Hostile reception for the Real Madrid stars

    Vinicius attended the Professional Fighters League (PFL) event accompanied by his team-mates Thibaut Courtois and Jude Bellingham, hoping to enjoy the fights from the front row, but the atmosphere changed drastically when the arena cameras focused on them. When their image was projected on the arena's giant screens, whistles and boos were heard from the audience. The incident quickly went viral on social media, highlighting the clear division of opinion the players generates outside the Santiago Bernabeu, even within the city of Madrid itself.

    Despite the intensity of the jeers and the pressure from thousands of people, Madrid players tried to maintain their composure at all times. Vini, accustomed to being the target of criticism in various stadiums in Spain, showed no signs of annoyance or confrontation towards the stands, maintaining a professional attitude while the cameras followed his every move. Courtois, meanwhile, was given a big cheer.

    • Advertisement

  • Watch the clip

  • Vini controversial reputation on the pitch

    Critics of Vinicius often point to his provocative behaviour on the pitch as the catalyst for such public animosity. Whether it is mimicking crying toward rival fans, making gestures suggesting opponents belong in the second division, or his frequent confrontations with referees, Vinicius has struggled to win over neutral observers despite his undeniable talent. However, the football world continues to rightly condemn any form of racist abuse directed at the player.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-EUR-C1-BENFICA-REAL MADRIDAFP

    A reminder of the polarization in football

    Security and the organisers of the MMA event did not issue official statements regarding the attendees' behaviour, but images captured by fans and media present make it clear that the 'Real Madrid factor' generates conflicting emotions. But this event underscores the strong polarisation that currently exists in Spanish sport. It's striking that world-class figures like Bellingham and Vini encounter this kind of rejection at events outside of professional football, suggesting that the rivalry and the narratives surrounding them transcend the pitch and permeate any public appearance they make.

LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM