VIDEO: Ed Sheeran belts out 'The A-Team' with Ipswich players & drinks Guinness during Premier League promotion party

Reflecting on the magnitude of the club's return to the top-flight after only one season away, manager McKenna praised the resilience of his squad in a high-pressure environment. He said: “It’s hard to enjoy to be honest. You just really want it for everyone else, the lads who haven’t had it in the group and for the supporters and your family, it means so much. I really enjoyed winning 3-0. I’m really proud of my family for again the support they give me, really proud of the staff and the group.

"It’s not been easy for that group of players but they’ve really stuck at it and you can’t ever understand how hard it is to get into the Premier League. It’s a great achievement. What was done before will never be repeated, it was special to do it, back-to-back from League One with basically the same group I don’t think it will be repeated again. This one has been more difficult in some ways.

"This has been a completely different challenge and has been a big challenge, so I know how hard we’ve had to work at it and I know it could have gone in a completely different direction, so I’m really proud that we’ve kept it together and got it over the line."