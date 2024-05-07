Malik Tillman PSV title paradeGetty/ESPN
Chris Burton

VIDEO: Confused USMNT star Malik Tillman gets lost at PSV's Eredivisie title parade and throws hands in the air in frustration while bizarrely holding a Mexico flag

Malik TillmanUSAPSV EindhovenEredivisie

Malik Tillman looked a little worse for wear at PSV’s Eredivisie title parade, with the United States international getting lost at one stage!

  • American star shining in the Netherlands
  • Has got his hands on major silverware
  • Enjoying the celebrations a little too much

