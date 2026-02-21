VIDEO: Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson goes viral after sharing bizarre clip of himself walking topless in the snow in Munich

Jackson had been trusted as Chelsea's regular No.9 during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, returning 30 goals in 81 appearances in all competitions and winning the Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup.

However, it soon became clear during the summer transfer window that he would playing his football elsewhere as the Blues signed Joao Pedro and Liam Delap from Brighton & Hove Albion and Ipswich Town respectively.

Speaking about Jackson after the striker's exit, then manager Enzo Maresca said: "I am thankful to Nico because if we achieved what we achieved last year, it is because of all of the players including Nicolas who was with us. I texted him after he left the club to thank him for last season and wished him all the best. He is a good guy, with us he was good and working well.

"[Chelsea] bought two strikers, Liam Delap and Joao Pedro, and two strikers is a good number - that is enough".

It's Pedro who has impressed the most up front for the Blues this term, scoring 16 goals in 38 games in all competitions so far. Delap, meanwhile, has struggled, scoring only three goals and dealing with a number of fitness issues.