VIDEO: Ben Chilwell sends brutal 'take the L' message to Fulham fan who called Crystal Palace match-winner a 'Chelsea reject'

As he walked off the pitch after the final whistle, a Fulham supporter shouted "Chelsea reject" at Chilwell from just yards away. The 29-year-old left-back, who completed a deadline-day return to Palace, fired straight back by shaping his fingers into an 'L' and telling the heckler to "take the L (loss)". The defender's cheeky response capped off a memorable afternoon for Palace after securing all three points at the home of their London rivals.