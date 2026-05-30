USMNT World Cup notebook: Why Mauricio Pochettino chose Tim Ream as captain, and will Chris Richards play vs Senegal?

Tim Ream could hardly keep it together. To start Saturday's press conference, Pochettino had a statement to make. Ream was going to be the team's captain, as decided by the Argentine and his staff. Immediately, that fact seemed to hit Ream hard as he grappled with the gravity of the distinction he'd just earned.

"Wow, I'm sure what to say," Ream began. "Thank you. This is more than a dream come true. I've done everything possible to be a part of this group, to help this group along, and I'm just really, really grateful to be sitting here to have this honor.

"At the same time, it's not going to change what I do or who I am, and how I help the group, so thank you. It's the highest honor for me with this group and for the World Cup, and I'm not going to take that for granted."

That last part of Ream's response was why he was selected, Pochettino said. As part of the announcement, the USMNT boss meant that being captain didn't mean there were guarantees. Ream is not necessarily a starter and won't necessarily be on the field at any given moment. Part of the reason Pochettino chose Ream is that he knew that the 38-year-old defender could handle that possibility, and that he would handle it the same way whether he was the first guy on the team sheet or the last on the bench.

"If you are on the pitch, you are going to have the armband, but if you are not, whether you are on the bench or on the field, I know that you are going to act like a captain, too. Sometimes, with captains, when they're on the field, very good, very happy, so nice, so helpful, but after they don't play, they don't act like a captain. I think that it's so important."

In total, Ream has captained the USMNT in 16 of Pochettino's 23 games in charge. He now looks set to wear the armband for a few more.