USMNT Transfers: Weston McKennie might finally be leaving Juventus, while Josh Sargent’s impasse with Norwich continues as Toronto FC show interest

Weston McKennie might finally get his move. There's a vicious cycle every year for the midfielder. We are told he is out of favor at Juventus. he starts to play good football for Juventus. And then Juventus decides to move him - only for him to stay again. Well, the rumors are back. Two Premier League clubs are supposedly in for the Juventus midfielder, and there might be interest from elsewhere, too.

Elsewhere, there's news in the striker pool. Josh Sargent, an inconsistent presence at Norwich, is creeping towards a transfer to MLS. It would seem to make sense for the No. 9, who has never quite found consistency in the EFL Championship. And a move to North America might give him a shot at the national side, too. Elsewhere, there's contract furor - and a potential sale - surrounding Tristan Blackmon, one of the best defenders in MLS. And a talented youngster in Griffin Yow is reportedly returning to his American roots to play under a former coach.

GOAL tracks all of the American player movements in the USMNT Transfer Notebook, a recurring feature covering the latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool.