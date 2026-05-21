'Intensity and passion' - USMNT spotlight isn't on Chris Brady yet, but the Chicago Fire's World Cup hopeful is ready

Chris Brady's story can largely be divided into two separate parts: the ones where he's in the spotlight, and the ones where he isn't. That's the life of a first-choice goalkeeper who also moonlights as a backup every few months. Such is the reality of international soccer, and such is the fight for a player who is looking to turn a late U.S. men's national team push into a World Cup dream.

Regardless of role or circumstance, there is only one version of Brady, though. There are no different approaches. The player who has emerged as the Chicago Fire's go-to goalkeeper under the bright hometown lights is the same one who has quietly pushed his way into the U.S. men's national team's goalkeeper competition. It's part of the reason he's in that competition in the first place, in truth. Brady, at his core, is unwilling to settle, and that fact is what has kept the dream alive.

"I'm a little bit more competitive and a little bit more passionate than people give me credit for," Brady tells GOAL with a laugh, "Especially in games. I feel like that's something I would really like attached to my player profile, however you frame my story."

As Brady continues to write that story, his job descriptions remain fluid. With the Fire, Brady has emerged as a leader, one of MLS's best shot-stoppers for a team trying to take a major leap towards the elite. With the USMNT, he's been almost exclusively third choice, the guy tasked with getting the actual guy ready for his big moment, knowing his own is unlikely to arrive. You don't get the latter gig without success in the former, though. That's how Brady sees it, at least.

The next step of that story could be written this summer. Just weeks away from a World Cup, the 23-year-old goalkeeper is in the mix to be part of the USMNT squad that will take the field on home soil. He has yet to actually take the field in a USMNT shirt, but over the last year or so, Brady has made himself an integral part of the U.S. team. Not every integral piece gets recognized, and in reality, the ones that aren't playing regularly rarely do. When you ask around, though, they make a difference. That's all Brady's hoping to do.

"Every goalkeeper, no matter how far down the depth chart, has to be ready to play," he says of his role. "Every player has to be ready to play. One guy's going to play, one guy gets minutes, one guy is deemed second goalkeeper, but the preparedness of everyone is the important thing. Going into an environment like that, I always felt it would suit me best to put my best foot forward to push the intensity and the passion."

His World Cup hopes are largely defined by the work he's done: the intensity in training, the passion behind the scenes, the quiet moments in the team hotel, on the bus, and in the locker room. Choosing a third goalkeeper is choosing someone who has a willingness to do the work the right way, knowing what lies ahead, or more specifically, what doesn't.

"It's been a little stressful," he admits, "Because obviously the grandness and the severity of being included on a roster for a World Cup is something where I don't know the feeling of it. Guys who have been included previously will probably tell you it's life-changing, but I can't even comprehend that. There's a little bit of stress and nerves attached to it."

The journey to this point, again, begins in a quieter moment. It begins in Chicago, where Brady made his first real push out of the shadows and into his own spotlight.