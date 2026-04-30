Getty/GOAL
USMNT told round they ‘need’ to reach at 2026 World Cup to help Christian Pulisic, Lionel Messi & MLS grow a game that is ‘safer’ than American football for youngsters
- Getty
Beckham and Ibrahimovic helped to enhance the MLS brand
While competing with the NFL, NBA and MLB for a share of the sporting pie in North America - with the NHL also being thrown into the mix - MLS has made impressive progress in a relatively short period of time.
The 1994 World Cup helped to put building blocks in place, while the arrival of star names - such as David Beckham at the LA Galaxy in 2007 - helped to push things along further. The likes of Steven Gerrard, Andrea Pirlo, Kaka, David Villa, Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have all passed through U.S. landing spots since then.
Messi starring in the States; Pulisic and Co in Europe
Messi has been leading the domestic charge since 2023, after linking up with Beckham at Inter Miami, with the Argentine GOAT helping himself to two MVP awards and an MLS Cup crown. The most decorated player of all-time has brought more eyes and interest to the American game.
The likes of Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi have been aiding that cause - as they grace prominent stages in the Premier League, Serie A, Ligue 1, Eredivisie and Champions League - with a ‘Golden Generation’ considered to have been pieced together.
- Specsavers
How USMNT & MLS superstars can grow the game in America
Cole once formed part of a similar group in the England national team set-up and - having dusted off his boots and come out of retirement to take in a one-day loan at Warley FC, Specsavers’ Best Worst Team - has told GOAL when asked if grassroots culture is, courtesy of Messi and Co, becoming as important in the States as it is across Europe: “Yes, they're doing so incredibly well. I've been out there and I've seen how much love there is for sport.
“But the thing in America, it’s so big. Florida is so different to Kansas City. There's mountains, there's beaches, there's freezing cold temperatures, there's tropical temperatures. So, from my experience in Florida, they love football. They absolutely love it.
“I think MLS is growing, the Premier League is growing out there, football is growing. And I think what they like about football as well, it’s a little bit safer than American football - kids playing it.
“And Messi being there and doing as well as he has done, it's been brilliant. Because he could have gone there, he could have been living on the beach in Miami. But he's been absolutely outstanding. He's still one of the best players in the world, and he's in his late 30s. So, they're having a great time watching him.
“And the system around him, I think the infrastructure is there. I think they need a good World Cup. I think they need America to get to maybe quarter-finals or something like that. That would be a big thing for the country.”
Grassroots culture has an important role to play
Cole knows what it takes to reach the very top of the game and the importance of having opportunities for players - young and old - to embrace their passion for their game, regardless of the level that they are competing at.
He added when asked if he got into Sunday League mode when representing Warley, or remained highly professional at all times: “I haven't played for a while but when I retired I played Sunday League football for four years. I loved it, I absolutely loved it.
“I think it's brilliant. But I haven't done it because my boys have started playing regularly on a Sunday now. I haven't been able to play so it was nice to dust the boots off with Warley. It was good, nice, good bunch of lads.
“It's just great. Playing football on a Sunday morning is a proper English culture, isn't it? It's like British culture. Loved it. And you know what, I love watching how much everyone loves playing. You get what a privilege it was for us to do it professionally.”
Stars of tomorrow inspired by icons in the present
Messi, Pulisic and McKennie are among those living that dream at present, with it on them to inspire the stars of tomorrow. Some will head down that path, becoming international performers in their own right, while others will play for fun and keep the ‘jumpers for goalposts’ mentality alive across several generations to come.
Warley FC's transformation is being documented by Specsavers in its ‘Best Worst Team’ YouTube series. Watch Joe Cole in episode 9 and subscribe to the Specsavers’ Best Worst Team YouTube Channel to follow the team's journey.