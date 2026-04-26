USMNT prospect Mathis Albert becomes youngest American to debut in Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund

Born in Greenville, South Carolina, Albert's youth career primarily took place in California. During that time, he played for the San Diego Surf before joining the LA Galaxy academy. In 2024, he joined Borussia Dortmund's academy and has since starred for their youth teams while also being the youngest player named on a Club World Cup roster last summer.

Internationally, Albert has played with the U.S. up to the U-19 level and was a member of the team that represented the U.S. at the U-17 World Cup last year.

"I do have a big picture," he told GOAL last summer. "I want to make the first team and be a difference-maker. I want to be a world-class player. That's the main goal for my career, but also, I live day by day. I don't overthink it mentally because if you jot down all these goals and you don't complete them, that'll mess up your mental. Sometimes, you just have to have fun. I think that joy is what's kept me playing my whole life.

"That's how I still like to play. I just have fun. It's not always that serious. It's just fun, and I think that's what's led me to keep going since I was a kid, having fun when you play."