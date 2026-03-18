However, since establishing himself as a regular at Augsburg, speculation has grown that the highly rated 19-year-old could opt for Germany.

Despite representing the U.S. at youth level, Banks has spent his development years in Europe and remains eligible for both nations.

His decision to decline this latest call-up only adds to the uncertainty around his international future.

"He still has not made a decision. He is thinking a lot. He's in a situation that is not easy for him," Pochettino said. "We are very focused on him, because we follow him... at the moment, he was very clear in the situation that he is not available to be selected because he has not made the decision."