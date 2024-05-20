Brenden Aaronson, Josh Sargent and the biggest winners and losers from the USMNT's pre-Copa America squad announcement

Gregg Berhalter confirmed his 27-man squad on Monday with a few small surprises.

The squad announced on Monday isn't the official Copa America roster, but it does give us a very, very good idea of what that U.S. men's national team group will look like in late June.

Gregg Berhalter named a 27-man squad ahead of picking a 26-man tournament team before the Copa; it doesn't take a genius to see what's going on here.

Largely, this will be the USMNT's Copa America group and, generally, there are few surprises. The heavy-hitters are all here, save for the injured Sergino Dest. Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna, Antonee Robinson... all will be key players through the tournament in June and July.

There were some tough decisions, though. Berhalter had to make some difficult choices of who to bring and, just as importantly, who not to bring. Several players will be frustrated to be left out, while a few others will be eager to take their chance now that they're in the squad.

GOAL takes a look at the biggest winners and losers of Monday's roster announcement...