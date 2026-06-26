USMNT star Christian Pulisic gets ‘very dangerous’ warning from AC Milan legend Ruud Gullit as ex-Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim takes the reins at San Siro

Massimiliano Allegri was only given one season back at Milan before being moved on at the end of the 2025-26 campaign, with failure to secure Champions League qualification working against him.

Amorim is set to fall under immediate pressure to deliver for demanding owners and supporters, with it unlikely that he will be given as much leeway as was afforded to him in England.

Pressed on the need to make an instant impact, Gullit added: “Nothing surprises me anymore in football. I've seen many managers who haven't performed particularly well still get high-profile jobs.

“What I care about is Milan doing well - we've been far from the level we should be at. It's extremely difficult to maintain a consistently high level. You need patience, and what you're also seeing now is a lot of American ownership bringing a different philosophy into the game - and it doesn't always work.

“The club makes the philosophy - not the coach. The coach needs to adapt to what the club wants and what kind of football they want to play.

“Look at what happened at Feyenoord. [Arne] Slot built a fantastic system, they won trophies and played great football. Then a new coach came in wanting to play with three at the back, and it didn't work. After five or six games and lots of dropped points, he had to change it again. You have to respect the identity of the club.”