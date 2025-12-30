How 'tactical genius' Unai Emery got revenge for his Arsenal sacking as high-flying Aston Villa attempt to completely flip the script in Premier League title race

By the time Emery returned to England in the autumn of 2022 with Villa, it was long reported he felt he had unfinished business in England. He had turned down an approach from Newcastle 12 months prior before their new Saudi PIF owners hired Eddie Howe, suggesting there wasn't a "clear vision" at St James' Park.
With Villa, it was a different story. "Opportunities arrive, like the one I had here when I arrived. And when I saw this one, I knew I had to take it," Emery said at his final Villarreal press conference as he prepared to depart for the team sat 16th in the Premier League. "It is a new sporting challenge, a different sports project. This club also has a very nice sports project, and I will be able to make decisions alongside people very close to me."
The message was clear. At Villa, Emery would have greater autonomy than he ever had at Arsenal, where he was a cog in an untested system, or at Newcastle, who didn't know quite what they were yet. It paid dividends almost immediately, with the West Midlands side finishing the season an unlikely seventh to qualify for the Conference League.
Emery's first domestic meeting against Arsenal ended in heartbreaking defeat. Arteta had, by now, turned the Gunners not only into Premier League title contenders, but clear frontrunners. Arsenal's 4-2 win at Villa Park in February 2023, featuring two goals in added time, sent them top, where they would remain until matchday 34.
The playing field had levelled a bit more when Villa hosted Arsenal again in December 2023, when Emery's men took down both the Gunners and Manchester City 1-0 in a span of four days, solidifying their position in the top three, not too dissimilar to the current standings.