UEFA launch disciplinary probe into alleged spitting incident during Ireland vs Israel clash

A UEFA spokesperson confirmed the appointment of an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector following a review of official match reports detailing the half-time allegation. The inspector will determine whether player misconduct occurred during the 4 October encounter.

"Following a review of the official reports which contained an allegation of an incident in or around the tunnel at halftime, an UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to conduct the appropriate disciplinary investigation regarding potential misconducts from player(s) on the occasion of the UEFA Nations League 2027 league phase match between Republic of Ireland and Israel, played on 4 October 2026 in Backa Topola, Serbia," a UEFA spokesperson said.

The IFA swiftly rejected the accusations, denying that any member of their squad had acted unprofessionally. "No one spat towards the coach," an Israel FA spokesperson stated, as quoted by The Athletic. "We insisted during these two matches to be sporting as ever, no matter which provocation the Irish side decided to do."

Off-pitch friction extended beyond the pitch as media access was restricted following tense pre-match exchanges. UEFA subsequently banned two journalists from Sunday's post-match press conference after an earlier media briefing with Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson ended abruptly.