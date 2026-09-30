AFP
'Time to say enough' - UEFA boss Aleksander Ceferin demands Gianni Infantino exit in brutal attack on FIFA president
Football's civil war escalates
Ceferin has intensified his campaign to remove Infantino from power following a fierce speech at the European Football Clubs (EFC) assembly in Copenhagen. The relationship between the two leaders collapsed last month over a highly controversial FIFA proposal.
Infantino reportedly plotted to sell a stake in FIFA competitions, including the World Cup, to private investors. This revelation immediately sparked a bitter civil war in global football. UEFA, backed by confederations in Asia and North America, is demanding an immediate leadership change. Meanwhile, African and South American governing bodies have firmly allied themselves with Infantino.
- Getty
The naked emperor of FIFA
Addressing senior club executives, Ceferin used the fairy tale of The Emperor’s New Clothes to mock Infantino. He rubbished recent FIFA claims of transparency, insisting that convenient words cannot disguise an uncomfortable reality.
"Perhaps the moral of this story is convenient words cannot change uncomfortable reality," Ceferin said, as quoted by The Athletic. "Now world football has heard some very convenient words recently - development, democratisation, consultation - words used, in fact, to describe their opposite.
"Selling part of football’s future does not become development because you say it is development. Putting a fait accompli in front of national associations does not become democratisation because you call it democratisation, however big the cheque is. And secrecy does not become consultation because you call it consultation."
Court battles and political prizes
The fallout from the investment plot has already moved to the courts. UEFA has launched legal action against FIFA, Infantino, and the proposed investors, prompting FIFA to accuse UEFA of an ongoing smear campaign against its leader. Ceferin also condemned Infantino’s controversial decision to award a FIFA Peace Prize to Donald Trump last year, noting it was created without board input.
"Then that same political leader calls during the biggest competition in the world to complain about a decision on the pitch," he added. "The rules say one thing, the phone rings, the decision changes. How many times would this have to happen at your club before the board says enough?
"Well, my friends, I think it is time to say enough. Football has no need for emperors and it has no place for courtiers. Those of us who govern this game come and go. We are custodians, not owners. Football is not for sale. Not today. Not tomorrow. Not ever."
- Getty Images
The race for the FIFA presidency
Despite the fierce backlash, Infantino remains determined to secure a fourth four-year term as FIFA president. He is currently scheduled to stand for re-election at the global body’s congress next March in Morocco.
As things stand, Infantino will run unopposed for the top job. UEFA and their international allies are desperately searching for a viable candidate to challenge him at the ballot box.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting