Tottenham legend walks out of interview after snappy response being asked about taking over as head coach

It is understood that the 45-year-old is not interested in taking the role on an interim basis and would only consider a return if offered the position permanently.

Keane is still relatively early in his managerial career but has built a varied coaching resume. He began as player-manager at ATK in India before working as an assistant with the Republic of Ireland, Middlesbrough and Leeds United. He then moved into a head-coach role at Maccabi Tel Aviv, winning the league title in his only season, and has since taken charge of Hungarian champions Ferencváros, who are currently competing at the top end of the domestic standings.

As a player, Keane remains one of Tottenham’s most recognisable modern figures. Across two spells in north London he scored 91 goals in more than 200 appearances and captained the side during his later years at the club.