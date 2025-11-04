Tottenham stars Djed Spence and Micky van de Ven say 'sorry' to Thomas Frank as Spurs boss reveals reason for Chelsea snub

Frank has now confirmed that the two defenders have apologised to him while defending their character once again.

He told reporters on Monday: "Micky and Djed came into my office yesterday and just said they wanted to say sorry for the situation. They didn't want it to look bad or any misconception that you can get in this beautiful media world. So there was no disrespect meant at all towards me or the team. They were just frustrated with the performance from us and the booing during the game."

Frank also said he was happy that his players came to him to prevent this matter from escalating.

"If they didn't come in, of course I would have had to ask them about the situation they are working in. How they are feeling, why they are doing it? Because we all have a perception," he said. "Whether it was because their mum wasn't well or they didn't like the head coach or they were irritated by the performance because they lost, or whatever. Of course, I am happy that they were coming in because that means they care - I think that is very good. They care about the team, the club and, in this case, me. I am happy with that."