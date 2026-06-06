A new era at Tottenham! Daniel Levy agrees mammoth sale of 25 per cent stake to American tech billionaire's firm

Eight Sports Capital confirmed the agreement in an official statement, saying: “Eight Sports Capital Limited today announces the signing of a sale and purchase agreement to acquire a 24.99 per cent interest in Enic Sports and Developments Holdings Limited (“Enic”), the parent company of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.”

The announcement appeared to catch Enic and Tottenham by surprise. Responding to the development, an Enic spokesperson said: “We can confirm that neither Enic nor Tottenham Hotspur are aware of any sale by Daniel Levy’s Family Trust of its minority stake in Enic, Tottenham’s parent company.”

The spokesperson added: “The Tottenham board and executive team remain fully focused on delivering the commitments we set out to fans at the end of the season.”

Eight Sports Capital also outlined its ambitions following the agreement, stating: “We are delighted to have signed this agreement to acquire a significant stake in Enic. We look forward to working with the club’s shareholders, management, staff, players and fans to support Tottenham Hotspur’s continued growth and success.”