Tottenham brutally mocked by Swedish politician with plea to make economy less 'Spursy'
Tottenham struggling again after ending trophy drought
Tottenham have invested heavily on and off the pitch, with a stunning 62,000-seater stadium being constructed. Big money has been spent across several transfer windows, but little tangible return has been seen.
A 17-year wait for major honours was brought to a close in 2025 when savouring Europa League glory under Ange Postecoglou, but more domestic struggles have been endured in the current campaign - leading to Thomas Frank becoming the latest Spurs boss to lose his job.
Swedish politician aims brutal dig at Tottenham
Spurs are being held up by some as an example of how not to conduct business, with questionable calls preventing positive progress from being made. Swedish politician Mikael Damberg has taken a somewhat surprising dig at the English football institution.
He said during a parliamentary address, with Sweden’s financial issues being discussed: “I naturally think of Tottenham Hotspur, also known as Spurs, it is one of England's most distinguished and rich clubs with an enormous stadium, dedicated and large supporter base - everything to be considered a 'top team'.
“Despite this, Tottenham find themselves in crisis. They are fighting at the bottom of the table, just a few points above the relegation zone. Not because they lack resources or benefits, but because they have squandered opportunities.
“Due to making wrong decisions, general jerkiness and thinking in the short-term, they have lost their direction and stability.
“The club have been given the name 'Spursy', [which is] when you have opportunities but get no results. Madame Speaker, that is precisely how the Minister of Finance is handling the Swedish economy. Sweden has the power, ability and resources. We have the companies, workforce and innovation capabilities for the Swedish economy to prosper.”
He went on to say: “The government risks making Sweden 'Spursy'. That won't do. Sweden cannot perform like Tottenham.”
Postecoglou claims Tottenham are not a 'big club'
Postecoglou, who was relieved of his coaching duties on the back of delivering a long-awaited trophy, has suggested that Tottenham are not as strong as they like to think they are.
He has told The Overlap: “It's a real curious club in terms of understanding what are they trying to build? You know, what are they? Obviously, they've built an unbelievable stadium, unbelievable training facilities. But when you look at the expenditure, particularly, you know, their wages structure, they're not a big club.
“I think what they didn't realise that to actually win, you've got to take some risks at some point. And that's the DNA of the club. You know, when you walk into Tottenham, what you see everywhere is 'to dare is to do'. It's everywhere. And yet their actions are almost the antithesis of that.
“Whether you like or dislike him, give credit to Daniel [Levy] because that path has got a new stadium, new facilities, but taking a safe path, I think what they didn't realise that to actually win, you've got to take some risks at some point. And that's the DNA of the club.
“I still felt like, you know, Tottenham as a club was saying 'we're one of the big boys' and the reality is I don't think they are in terms of my experience over the last two years of how they act.”
Interim boss Tudor at the helm for north London derby
Frank was unceremoniously sacked by Spurs after winning just two of his final 17 matches at the helm. He only inherited reins in north London during the summer of 2025, but has now seen Igor Tudor take his place on an interim basis.
The Croatian tactician will be handed a baptism of fire after agreeing to take charge through to the end of the season, with his opening game set to be a derby date with arch-rivals Arsenal on Sunday.
