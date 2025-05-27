Kylian Mbappe, Scott McTominay and the top 20 European signings of the 2024-25 season - ranked

GOAL runs through the players who have made the biggest impacts at their new clubs this term, with some surprise names making the final cut

After a drama-filled campaign packed with a record-breaking number of fixtures, we finally know the champions in each of Europe's top five leagues. Liverpool clinched their second Premier League title in Arne Slot's first year at the club, Barcelona wrestled the La Liga title back from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich did likewise to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, Napoli dethroned Inter in Serie A and Paris Saint-Germain romped to their fourth-successive Ligue 1 crown.

There were also some fairy-tale stories in the domestic cups as Crystal Palace, Newcastle, Bologna and Stuttgart ended their long respective trophy droughts, while Tottenham did the same after beating Manchester United in an all-English Europa League final. All that is left now is to crown the Champions League winners, with PSG and Inter set to face off at the Allianz Arena in what promises to be a blockbuster showpiece event.

A handful of the most successful clubs of the season have thrived without making too many changes to their squads, but most have reached the next level by either forking out big money on new players or arranging shrewd loan deals and free transfers. Recruitment has been key this year, and so many signings have managed to exceed expectations after stepping out of their comfort zones.

The question is: who stands out as the best of the bunch? GOAL ranks the top 20 signings of the 2024-25 European season below...