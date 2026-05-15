Tom Brady vs Ryan Reynolds: Who will win race to the Premier League? Former Birmingham striker makes bold prediction in battle with Wrexham

Wrexham will not be the only team concerning Birmingham and their collective ambition next season, with West Midlands derbies aplenty set to figure prominently on the 2026-27 Championship schedule.

Wolves have dropped out of the Premier League, while West Brom remain in the second tier after just about steering a course to safety in 2025-26. Local bragging rights will be up for grabs alongside precious points when geographical neighbours lock horns.

Asked who will come out on top there, Morrison said: “Oh, wow! Well, I'm always going to say my old team, Birmingham.

“It's been a tough, disappointing season because I predicted them at the start of the season to finish either in the top two or in the play-offs and it just fell adrift. Their away form has been nowhere near good enough. They've been terrible on the road.

“It'll be interesting because they've spent a lot of money and I do think in the summer they'll go again and they'll get rid of a few players but try to spend again and go for it. I think the manager will start the season there but he has to start well and get the club into the play-offs or into the top two places.

“I'm telling you, the Championship is going to be difficult next season. There's a lot of top teams that have come down and there'll be a lot of teams that didn't get promoted that will be fighting next season. It's going to be difficult.

“I think this year was the opportunity if you're in the Championship to get out of it, but next season is going to be even more difficult. Birmingham City need to have a right go. They've got ambitious owners though. They've got a brilliant new stadium and stuff planned. You're just hoping that they can do it next season.”