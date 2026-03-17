'I needed something different' - Timo Werner says he still has plenty to show after blockbuster move to San Jose Earthquakes

Timo Werner knows the narrative you are going to construct about him.

He just thinks you're wrong.

After all, it's pretty easy to throw something together here. It goes something like this: Werner was once the best striker Germany had. This was a player linked with every big club in the world, and seemingly destined to lead his country’s line for years to come. He was scoring goals at RB Leipzig, Chelsea, and then Leipzig again.

But then two years ago, at the age of 28, things stopped. The goals dried up. Others cracked the national team ahead of him. And that was it. Werner, we were told, was no longer at his peak. Yet now, living in sunny San Jose and performing for the Quakes of Major League Soccer, Werner looks at it a different way.

"The obvious thing I have to be honest about is that I had already had better times in Europe. I played from the age of 20 to 26-27, on the highest level. I scored a lot of goals. I won the Champions League. I played for the best team," Werner told GOAL. "I had everything. But over the last two years, that dropped a little bit."

There’s something powerful in accepting that. It takes a weight off his shoulders, sure, and also leaves plenty of room for further expression. He gets to be a different version of the same player, one perhaps not acknowledged but always there. Werner’s time as Germany’s next big thing ended a few years ago. But his career as a whole? He still has plenty to give.

"I don't feel ashamed to say that I'm now 30, and I went to MLS and am still at a good age to get my performance back here," he said.