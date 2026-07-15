Thomas Tuchel confident England will stifle 'incredible' Lionel Messi in World Cup semi-final after successfully shutting down Erling Haaland

While much of the pre-match talk in Atlanta has centered on Messi, who is making his 206th international appearance, England captain Harry Kane is wary of focusing too much on a single individual. The Bayern Munich frontman urged his teammates to remember that the Albiceleste are a well-rounded unit far beyond the brilliance of their captain.

"He’s been one of, if not the best, player in the world for almost 20 years," Kane said. "Everyone knows how dangerous it can be. But we play Argentina - not against Messi. We come up against a great unit, a great team with fantastic players. As much as it will be built up around Messi and the big players, we know it’s more than that. It’s crazy how long he has played at the top of his game and never faced England."



