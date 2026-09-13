Kehrer's historic killer start! New boy sets 21st-century record as five-star Ajax crush Fortuna

Thilo Kehrer enjoyed a dream full debut as Ajax recorded a 5-1 Eredivisie victory away to Fortuna Sittard on Saturday evening. Julian Brandt opened the scoring before Anthony Descotte equalised shortly after the interval for the hosts.

However, Kehrer restored Ajax's lead with a powerful header on 62 minutes to spark a second-half surge.

Davy Klaassen, Kasper Dolberg, and Youri Baas added further goals to complete an impressive team performance.



