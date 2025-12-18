Thierry Henry reveals 'love' for Liverpool fans' reaction to Mo Salah's falling out with Arne Slot as Arsenal favourite explains how supporters helped 'squash it and move on'

Salah was restored to the Liverpool squad at the weekend against Brighton, emerging from the bench after Joe Gomez was forced off injured. Within minutes, the Egyptian winger made his presence felt, providing the assist for Hugo Ekitike’s goal in a 2-0 win that steadied the champions after a week of intense scrutiny. As Salah warmed up and later took part, the Kop responded with a standing ovation, a clear signal that whatever tensions existed behind the scenes, his bond with the supporters remained intact.

The backdrop to that reception was an extraordinary outburst following Liverpool’s dramatic 3-3 draw with Leeds United. After being named among the substitutes for a third successive league game, Salah stopped in the mixed zone and delivered a seven-minute, unfiltered account of his frustrations. He spoke openly about feeling marginalised despite his contributions, suggesting that promises made in the summer had not been honoured.

He said: "I can’t believe it, I’m very, very disappointed. I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season. Now I’m sitting on the bench and I don’t know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.

"I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am on the bench for three games, so I can’t say they keep the promise. I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don’t have any relationship. I don’t know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn’t want me in the club. This club, I always support it. My kids will always support it. I love the club so much, I will always do. I called my mum yesterday - you guys didn’t know if I would start or not, but I knew."