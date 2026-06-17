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Thierry Henry snubs Kylian Mbappe when naming France's 'most important player' after World Cup win against Senegal
Olise takes centre stage in Senegal win
Mbappe may have grabbed the headlines by scoring twice in France’s 3-1 victory over Senegal, officially becoming Les Bleus’ all-time leading scorer with 58 goals, but Henry believes the real catalyst for the team’s success lies elsewhere. The former Arsenal icon pointed to Olise as the player who truly makes the French side function at their peak.
Speaking as an analyst for FOX Sports, Henry was full of praise for the way Olise dictated the pace of the game. The midfielder finished the match with 76 touches and four chances created, including the vital assist for Mbappe's opening goal. Henry noted that the entire dynamic of the match shifted once Olise moved into a more central role during the second half.
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Henry distinguishes between MVP and MIP
Despite Mbappe's record-breaking exploits - with Tuesday's brace taking his World Cup tally to 14 goals, leaving him just two shy of matching the tournament's all-time top scorers, Lionel Messi, who drew level with his hat-trick after France's win, and Miroslav Klose - Henry was careful to distinguish between individual brilliance and tactical importance. He remains a huge admirer of the French captain but suggested that the team's structural integrity now relies heavily on Olise’s presence in the final third.
Henry said: "[Mbappe] will always be our MVP. Michael Olise is starting to be our MIP, most important player. Kylian answered the call and I was very confident. I said I will back him to answer the call and he did. He will always be our MVP. Michael Olise is starting to be our MIP, the most important player."
The tactical shift that broke Senegal
The match was delicately poised after a sluggish start where France managed just a single shot in the first half - its lowest total in a World Cup group stage match since Opta began analysing the competition (1966) - until tactical adjustments allowed the Bayern Munich playmaker to exert more influence in the second half. Henry highlighted the defensive work and positional intelligence Olise displayed, which effectively shut down Senegal’s ability to transition from their own half.
Henry explained: "I like the way he plays and I think the game changed in the second half when he went in the 10 position. I know it created that goal on the right [to Kylian Mbappe]. But when he played in the middle, what he did was he stop Senegal playing. He was always stopping the midfielder from getting the ball. He sees everything. He has an impact on games that I cannot explain to you. If you make one mistake of not being aware of what he's going to do, he will punish you with a pass. The impact he had in the second half made the team tick."
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Finding the missing piece in the French puzzle
For years, France have looked for a natural successor to the creative architects of the past. Henry believes that in Olise - who provided 28 assists in club and international matches this season according to Opta, more than any other player in the five major European leagues - they have finally found the profile of player that allows the star-studded attack to flourish by linking the various phases of play together seamlessly.
Henry concluded: "In that connection that we need from midfield defense to him…that’s the guy we’ve been missing for a long time in France. That little number 10, I think that is his position." With the knockout stages approaching, the partnership between the "Most Valuable Player" and the "Most Important Player" looks set to be the foundation of France’s trophy charge.
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