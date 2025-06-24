Theo Hernandez is off to Saudi Arabia! AC Milan full-back makes transfer U-turn to agree Saudi Arabia switch after improved offer and failing to seal Atletico Madrid return

Theo Hernandez has decided to join Al-Hilal from AC Milan this summer, despite initially rejecting the Saudi Arabian side's offer.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Theo Hernandez verbally agrees to Al-Hilal offer

French left-back to leave Milan after six years

The 27-year-old was not in Allegri's project Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱