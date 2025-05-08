The Rondo: Assessing Lionel Messi's frustrations, Luis Suarez's apparent decline, sluggish starts by LA Galaxy, Atlanta United

GOAL writers analyze Luis Suarez's goal-scoring issues, Messi's apparent frustrations, and what's troubling Atlanta and Galaxy

Nearly three months into the MLS season, there are a few surprises. Inter Miami have been good at times, but fairly woeful at others. And as a result, manager Javier Mascherano has endured his fair share of criticism.

The Herons are a different team to the one that won the Supporters' Shield last year. There have been personnel changes, but also radical dips in form. Luis Suarez found the net for just the third time this season last weekend, while Lionel Messi has cut a frustrated figure of late, showing it on the pitch and with reactions to losses (cue the body language experts!)

But a big result against the Red Bulls showed it might not all be doom and gloom - especially if they can put a run together.

Elsewhere, the LA Galaxy continue to struggle immensely. A rough start was perhaps inevitable given that Riqui Puig is out for most of the season, but going winless in 11 is almost unfathomable. There are faint calls for a coaching change, and the detractors might just have a point this time.

Meanwhile, Atlanta United have sputtered, and are yet to find their mojo after spending more than $40 million to rebuild their squad this offseason. Is it just a slow start, or have the front office gotten it all wrong?

GOAL US writers discuss all of these MLS topics in the latest edition of... The Rondo.