Ten points or £16m? Emi Martinez worth more than money as Aston Villa warned off sanctioning sale of goalkeeper linked with Man Utd and Saudi Pro League clubs
Aston Villa have been warned off parting with Manchester United-linked Emi Martinez as he is worth "10 points" to them over the course of a season.
- Villans need to sell in order to comply with PSR
- World Cup winner linked with a move elsewhere
- Talismanic figure is crucial to Unai Emery's cause