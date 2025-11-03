Ted Lasso to introduce 'whole different set of characters' in Season 4 as potentially returning stars are 'sworn to secrecy' regarding their involvement

That is allowing the storyline to be taken in a different direction, which brings new cast members with it. How they fit into the bigger picture remains to be seen, but viewers are preparing to meet a whole host of fresh faces.

Mohammed admits as much, telling Collider when asked if there are any updates on production that he can deliver: “I think sworn to secrecy is about right. Look, I know that it's about a whole different set of characters. I can't even talk about it without giving anything away! We'll have to see. We'll have to see who pops up where and when. But I know that they're filming it now, and I've been socialising with them all. They’re all very well, so we'll see what happens.”

Mohammed has previously said of Ted Lasso returning to the small screen after several months of intense speculation - with the last series coming to a close in May 2023: “The storylines in Season 3 would suggest that there was a real sense of finality. Ted goes back home, right? But there were enough things that were set up that would suggest that there was a path to it coming back. We didn’t know for absolute definite, and it was always up to Jason as to whether he wanted to do more.”